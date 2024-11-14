Pro-Palestinian groups have gathered near the Stade de France in the Parisian suburb to protest against the France-Israel football match.

Groups gathered near the stadium on Thursday to express support for Palestine and Gaza. Videos shared online showed protesters carrying Palestinian flags.

French authorities earlier geared up for the match over possible tensions due to Israel’s relentless attacks on Palestinians and Lebanon.

The French team will host Israel in Stade de France in Paris in the evening.

"There is no particular threat, but it remains a high-risk match," Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told broadcaster Franceinfo earlier.

He vowed an "extremely, extremely strong” response of the security forces under his authority if violence occurs.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Michel Barnier, and former President Nicolas Sarkozy are set to attend the match.

'Concerns'