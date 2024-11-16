China is ready to work with the new US administration to ensure a "smooth transition" in bilateral ties, President Xi Jinping told counterpart Joe Biden Saturday as they met for the last time before Donald Trump returns to the White House.

China will "strive for a smooth transition" in the quest for a "stable, healthy and sustainable" relationship with the United States, Xi said in translated comments as the men sat down for talks at a hotel in the Peruvian capital.

The sitting leaders of the world's largest economies met after the conclusion of a two-day summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping they had both attended.

Their highly anticipated face-to-face came as Trump's election win over Democrat Kamala Harris stirred fears of fresh trade wars and diplomatic upheaval, which dominated the Lima summit.

The billionaire Republican's comeback has also cast a cloud of uncertainty over efforts — launched at a historic meeting between Xi and Biden in California a year ago — to ease a tense relationship between Washington and Beijing.

The White House had said Saturday's Xi-Biden bilateral would focus on a "delicate period of transition" and ensuring that competition with China "doesn't veer into conflict".

Before their encounter, Biden and Xi had taken part in a closed-door "retreat" with other APEC leaders from countries including Canada, Chile, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia and Japan.

Russia was represented by a deputy prime minister.

Xi also told Biden Saturday China was "ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences".

Related Xi and Biden signal turbulence ahead amid fears of Trump trade wars

'Significant political change'

Xi and Biden, who met for the third time overall, have warned separately in recent days of choppy waters ahead in a time of global uncertainty.

The Chinese president reiterated concerns earlier Saturday about mounting "protectionism" and urged APEC nations to "unite and cooperate".

Biden said Friday the world had "reached a moment of significant political change".