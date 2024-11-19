WORLD
Kidnapped policemen freed, 8 terrorists killed in northwestern Pakistan
Bannu police chief confirmed that the kidnapped cops were rescued after local elders exerted pressure on their captors and police conducted searches.
November 19, 2024

Seven policemen who were kidnapped in southwest Pakistan the day before were "safely" recovered on Tuesday evening, a senior police officer has confirmed.

Seven Pakistani policemen were abducted while eight terrorists and a soldier were killed in hours-long clashes in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sources told Anadolu on Tuesday.

The suspected militants kidnapped seven policemen in Bannu district, near the restive North Waziristan tribal region that was once the fiefdom of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a conglomerate of several militant outfits that have been fighting security forces and law enforcement for nearly 18 years.

Bannu police chief Ziauddin Ahmed confirmed to Anadolu that the kidnapped cops were rescued after local elders exerted pressure on their captors and police conducted searches.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terrorist attacks, mainly targeting its northwestern and southwestern regions over the past several months.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out in the restive Tirah valley of Khyber tribal district, which sits near the Afghanistan border, on Monday and Tuesday, killing eight members of the so-called Lashkar-e-Islam terrorist group, including its top commander Ameer Tayyeb, a police official told Anadolu, requesting not to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Another five militants were also injured in the clashes, he added.

According to unconfirmed reports, eight police officers were killed in the clashes, but an official from Deputy Commissioner Khyber's office denied this.

RelatedPakistan and Afghanistan must join forces to fight rising terrorism threat
