WORLD
2 MIN READ
World Health Organization greenlights 2nd mpox vaccine from Japan
The largest donation so far, Japan will send 3.05M doses of LC16m8 vaccine produced by KM Biologics to DRC.
World Health Organization greenlights 2nd mpox vaccine from Japan
A health worker attends to a mpox patient, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo, Aug. 19, 2024. / Photo: AP Archive
November 20, 2024

The World Health Organization (WHO) has granted approval to LC16m8 mpox vaccine, produced by a Japanese pharmaceutical firm.

It is the second vaccine to be approved by the world health body after it declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) in August.

“This decision is expected to facilitate increased and timely access to vaccines in communities where mpox outbreaks are surging,” the WHO said in a statement from Geneva.

RelatedMonkeypox to mpox, the dark history of racism in naming diseases

Mpox cases have been reported across 80 countries, including 19 countries in Africa, based on the WHO data.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the hardest-hit country which recorded the largest suspected cases – over 39,000 – as well as more than 1,000 deaths.

Recommended

Japan has announced that it will donate 3.05 million doses of the LC16m8 vaccine, along with specialized inoculation needles, to DRC.

“This is the largest donation package announced to date in response to the current mpox emergency,” said the WHO.

The LC16m8 is a vaccine developed and manufactured by KM Biologics in Japan.

Earlier in September, the WHO approved the Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (MVA-BN) vaccine for use in individuals aged 12 years and older.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe