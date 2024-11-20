TÜRKİYE
Türkiye set to launch its 1st quantum computer
New technology poised to spur advances in AI, defence, climate simulations, and more - Launch event to be held Thursday at TOBB University of Economics and Technology facility in Ankara.
The launch event will take place at the TOBB ETU Technology Center, where the quantum computer will be shown. / Photo: AA
November 20, 2024

Türkiye is set to launch its first quantum computer on Thursday, marking a leap in efforts to advance the country’s capabilities in data security, artificial intelligence (AI), defence, and more.

The quantum computer, developed by the TOBB University of Economics and Technology (ETU) in the capital Ankara, has been designed with infrastructure that supports its continuous development, signaling a major stride toward the country's technological independence. It also supports Türkiye's vision for leadership in the quantum technology ecosystem.

The launch event will take place at the TOBB ETU Technology Center, where the quantum computer will be shown.

This initiative is expected to generate new employment opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures. TOBB ETU aims to build a quantum ecosystem for a global competitive edge, helping startups develop domestic quantum hardware and components.

Unlike traditional computers, which use classical bits to store and process information, quantum computers utilise quantum bits, or qubits, allowing them to perform far more complex tasks. Türkiye’s first quantum computer is expected to enhance the country’s position in this emerging field.

Quantum computing has wide-ranging applications in areas including cryptography for secure data encryption, AI for advanced algorithmic processing, defence for developing strategic technologies, climate research for analysing global warming and natural disasters, and in the discovery of next-generation materials.

