Palestinians in Gaza saw little hope that International Criminal Court arrest warrants for Israeli leaders would slow down the onslaught on the Palestinian territory, where medics have said at least 21 people have been killed in fresh Israeli military strikes.

In Gaza City in the north, an Israeli strike on a house in Shejaia killed eight people, medics said on Friday.

Three others were killed in a strike near a bakery and a fisherman was killed as he set out to sea. In the central and southern areas, nine people were killed in three separate Israeli air strikes.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces deepened their incursion and bombardment of the northern edge of the enclave, their main offensive since early last month. Residents say they fear the aim is to depopulate a strip of territory as a buffer zone permanently.

Residents in the three besieged towns on the northern edge - Jabalia, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun - said Israeli forces had blown up dozens of houses.

An Israeli strike hit the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, one of three medical facilities barely operational in the area, injuring six medical staff, some critically, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

"The strike also destroyed the hospital's main generator, and punctured the water tanks, leaving the hospital without oxygen or water, which threatens the lives of patients and staff inside the hospital," it added.

It said 85 wounded people including children and women were inside, eight in the ICU.