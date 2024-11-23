Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Türkiye has no intention of aggression and regime change in Syria.

The lack of tangible steps on terrorism and refugees is creating a more substantial threat within Syria, Fidan told reporters in the capital Ankara on Saturday.

"Therefore, we are pursuing solutions. If diplomatic and constructive approaches fail, we will inevitably evaluate other measures when the time comes," Fidan said.

Noting that there is a ceasefire between the forces on the ground in Syria through the Astana Process, which has been going on for years, he underscored that what needs to be done is to change it with a better structural mechanism and for a better goal.

While stressing that normalisation between Türkiye and Syria is currently not a priority for Iran and Russia, Fidan expressed Ankara's goodwill in this regard.

Rejecting Israeli president's flight over Turkish airspace

About his country's rejection of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s request to use Turkish airspace for a flight to attend the COP29 climate summit in the Azerbaijani capital Baku, Fidan stated that the move came in response to Israel's killing of Palestinians.

"The lack of any steps to prevent the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza deeply wounds us as a nation. Therefore, we did not allow Türkiye's airspace to be used. This decision was made by our President, and permission was denied," he added.

US president-elect's cabinet nomination

Stressing that US President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominations indicate a highly pro-Israel orientation, Fidan said there are signs that such a cabinet would support all of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “expansionist ambitions.”

Highlighting Trump’s statement suggesting his intention to end wars, the Turkish foreign minister stated that the cabinet appointments projected the opposite impression.

Development Road Project, Russia

Fidan described Iraq’s Development Road Project as a potential opportunity, highlighting Russia’s rupture with the West following the Ukraine war.

He stated that Russia is now exploring alternative routes to access global markets, including a north-south corridor extending from Russia’s northern cities, through Azerbaijan, into Iran, and down to the Persian Gulf.

Telling how this project aligns with Ankara’s Middle Corridor Project, a logistics route running east-west through Asia, the Caucasus, and Türkiye, Fidan said that the issue of connectivity is one of the most important issues in the field of economics, notably when formulating scenarios related to diplomacy.