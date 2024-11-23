New rules allowing wealthy polluting countries to buy carbon-cutting "offsets" from developing nations were agreed upon at UN climate talks, a move already raising fears that they will be used to greenwash climate targets.

This decision, taken during extra time at the COP29 conference on Saturday, is a major step forward in a debate that has dragged through climate talks for years, and diplomats broke into applause when the decision was gavelled.

Supporters say a UN-backed framework for carbon trading could direct investment to developing nations where many credits are generated.

Critics fear that if set up poorly, these schemes could undermine the world's efforts to curb global warming.

An Lambrechts from Greenpeace said the agreement delivered "carbon markets with loopholes and a lack of integrity" that would allow fossil-fuel companies to keep polluting.

Reuben Manokara of WWF said the final text was "a compromise" and though not perfect it provided "a degree of clarity that has long been absent" from global efforts to regulate carbon trading.

Until now, these credits have mainly been traded by companies on an unregulated market dogged by scandal.

However, the 2015 Paris Climate Deal envisaged that countries could also take part in a cross-border trade of carbon reductions.

The broad idea is that countries mainly wealthy polluters can buy carbon credits from other nations that are doing better on their own emissions-cutting targets.

Article 6

The initiative, known as Article 6, includes both direct country-to-country trading and a separate UN-backed marketplace.

It has proved popular with both developing countries looking for international financing, and wealthier nations eager to find new ways to meet steep emissions-reduction targets.

The European Union and the United States pushed for an agreement at COP29 in Azerbaijan's capital Baku. Many developing nations, particularly in Asia and Africa, have already signed up for projects.