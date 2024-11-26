The UK Parliament is set to debate the Assisted Dying Bill this week, a proposal that could legalise medically assisted suicide for terminally ill patients with less than six months to live.

The vote has sparked widespread public and political debate, marking it as one of the most significant legislative decisions in recent memory.

The bill, introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, outlines strict safeguards aimed at preventing misuse.

It requires approval from two independent doctors and a High Court judge before an individual can access assisted dying.

Leadbeater, a vocal proponent of euthanasia, has characterised the bill as a means to offer compassion and autonomy to those suffering from terminal illnesses.

Supporters of the legislation argue that it has the potential to alleviate unnecessary suffering while respecting personal freedom.

However, critics warn of unintended consequences. Concerns include the risk of coercion for vulnerable individuals and the possibility that systemic gaps in palliative care could make assisted dying a default option for those with limited resources.

A coalition of 73 health professionals and legal experts recently voiced their opposition in an open letter, arguing that the bill’s safeguards are insufficient.

They highlighted the ethical challenges of normalising assisted suicide in a healthcare system already under pressure.