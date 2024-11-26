The prospect of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon without a similar deal with Gaza has left Palestinians feeling abandoned and fearful that Israel will focus squarely on its onslaught in the enclave.

The Hezbollah began firing missiles at Israel in solidarity with Palestinians after Tel Aviv started a war on Gaza in October of 2023.

Hostilities in Lebanon have drastically escalated in the last two months, with Israel stepping up air strikes and sending in ground forces to Lebanon's south and Hezbollah sustaining rocket fire on Israel.

Now Israel looks set to approve a US plan for a ceasefire with Hezbollah when its security cabinet meets on Tuesday, while Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed hope that a ceasefire would be reached by Tuesday night.

While diplomacy focuses on Lebanon, Palestinians feel let down by the world after 14 months of war which has devastated Gaza and killed more than 44,000 people.

Related Over 1,400 Palestinian families killed by Israel in Gaza: Health Ministry

'We were left alone'