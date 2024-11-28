Pakistan hopes it will get a fair deal on "equality" when the International Cricket Council holds a virtual meeting on Friday to finalise details for next year's Champions Trophy.

There's an impasse for the eight-team, 50-over format tournament after India declined to tour Pakistan for the event, scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9.

A decades-long tense political situation between the two south Asian countries hasn't see India playing international cricket in Pakistan since 2008 when it competed in Asia Cup.

Both nations have competed in ICC tournaments with Pakistan touring India last year for the 50-overs World Cup.

"I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in Lahore.

"We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know."

India's refusal