TÜRKİYE
Keffiyeh-decorated peace balloons float over Cappadocia
Prepared and launched by the Foundation for Culture and Civilization (KUME), hot-air balloons soared through the skies of Cappadocia.
The Palestinian keffiyeh has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO). / Photo: AA
November 28, 2024

The Israeli genocide in Gaza has been protested in Cappadocia with keffiyeh-patterned hot-air balloons.

Prepared and launched by the Foundation for Culture and Civilization (KUME), the keffiyeh-adorned balloons soared gracefully through the skies of Cappadocia.

The Palestinian keffiyeh, a powerful symbol of national identity and resilience, has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

The announcement was made by the Palestinian Ministry of Culture on November 16 — “National Keffiyeh Day”.

Palestinian Culture Minister Emad Hamdan highlighted the keffiyeh’s role in embodying Palestinian unity amid a struggle that has spanned many decades.

For many decades, the Palestinian keffiyeh has served as a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The traditional garment — often draped around a supporter’s head or neck in varying styles — has different names depending on the country: It is called a “shemagh” in Jordan and Syria and a “ghutra” in the Gulf states.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
