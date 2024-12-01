WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian, Syrian regime air strikes kill scores of people in Idlib, Aleppo
Air strikes by Russian and Assad regime forces on Idlib and Aleppo have killed scores of people and injured dozens, including children and journalists.
Russian, Syrian regime air strikes kill scores of people in Idlib, Aleppo
According to the information received from local sources, the Assad regime and Russian aircraft launched at least nine air strikes on Idlib city centre since Sunday. / Photo: AA
December 1, 2024

At least eight civilians were killed and 63 others wounded in air strikes by the Assad regime and Russian aircraft on Idlib city centre in northwestern Syria.

According to the information received from local sources, the Assad regime and Russian aircraft launched at least nine air strikes on Idlib city centre since Sunday morning.

In these strikes so far, eight civilians were killed and 63 others, including 30 children and 8 women, were wounded.

The air strikes primarily targeted a marketplace and a civilian settlement in the city.

RelatedSyrian opposition gains control of entire Idlib, advances towards Hama

In a separate air strike, Russian and regime forces also targeted Aleppo University Hospital in Aleppo city centre, killing at least 12 people and wounding 23 others.

Recommended

According to information obtained from local sources, 12 people, including two journalists, were killed and 23 people were wounded in the attack by SU-24 type Russian aircraft.

The members of the press killed in the air strike were identified as Ahmet Omer and Alaa Abras.

The fighting erupted on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and opposition groups in the western countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria.

Since last week, the opposition forces have made rapid progress from the western countryside toward the city centre, capturing much of it by Saturday.

The opposition took control of the town of Khan Shaykhun later Saturday, establishing control over all of Idlib.

RelatedSNA seizes Kuweires Airport, cuts PKK/YPG terror group's logistics line
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions