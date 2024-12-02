WORLD
Opposition forces, Assad regime bolster military positions near Hama
Opposition forces, who have entered Aleppo's city centre for the first time in eight years, now control large portions of the city. / Photo: AA
December 2, 2024

Following significant advances in the city of Aleppo, armed groups opposed to the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad are clashing with regime forces about 12 kilometres (7.45 miles) from the centre of Hama while maintaining their positions.

These groups are also amassing forces in the Morik district. Renewed clashes between regime forces and opposition groups in Syria's Idlib region, which began last Wednesday, have shifted attention to Hama.

After taking full control of Idlib and Aleppo city centre, opposition groups advanced toward regime-held Hama in central Syria.

In response, regime forces deployed armoured vehicles and soldiers to reinforce Hama's city centre. Opposition groups, bolstered by fighters from other areas, are concentrating their strength in Morik along the M5 highway.

Russia sends military reinforcements to Homs

According to information obtained by Anadolu from local sources, Russia has begun transferring military equipment and ammunition from the Tabqa district, east of the Euphrates River, to the regime-controlled Homs province.

The operation has so far involved the deployment of eight armoured personnel carriers and two helicopters.

Russia remains Syria's key international supporter.

Besieged PKK/YPG terrorists seek evacuation

Meanwhile, tensions persist as PKK/YPG terrorists, encircled by opposition forces in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods, seek evacuation to Manbij.

Opposition groups are currently considering this request. Opposition forces, who have entered Aleppo's city centre for the first time in eight years, now control large portions of the city.

Key locations that had been under regime control for 13 years, including Aleppo International Airport, Aleppo Citadel, Aleppo University, the governorate building and key police and intelligence facilities, have changed hands for the first time since the civil war began in 2011.

Operation 'Dawn of Freedom' against the PKK/YPG

The opposition Syrian National Army (SNA) continues its "Operation Dawn of Freedom" against the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

Having taken full control of Tel Rifaat's town centre, the SNA is conducting search and clearance operations in the area. These efforts are expected to continue due to the presence of extensive tunnels and heavily mined zones.

PKK/YPG terrorists, forced to retreat from Tel Rifaat, have fled to Fafin on the southern edge of the district.

Russia, Assad regime target civilians in Idlib, Aleppo

According to civil defence teams, air strikes carried out by the Syrian regime and Russia in Idlib and Aleppo from last Wednesday to this Sunday, under the pretext of targeting opposition forces, have resulted in significant civilian casualties.

The bombings killed 56 civilians, including 20 children and eight women and injured 238 others, among them 98 children and 61 women.

Clashes last week between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in rural areas west of Aleppo marked a resurgence of violence after a period of relative calm in the over decade-long civil war.

SOURCE:AA
