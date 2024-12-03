Georgia's Constitutional Court has rejected President Salome Zourabichvili's lawsuit to annul the results of the disputed parliamentary election held in October.

The ruling, which was made last Friday but published Tuesday on the top court's website, said the lawsuit filed by Zourabichvili will not be accepted for "substantive consideration".

The court also rejected another lawsuit filed by 30 opposition lawmakers against the election results, according to which the Georgian Dream party won a majority.

The decision made is final and is not subject to appeal or revision, the ruling added.

Ongoing protests