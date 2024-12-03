WORLD
2 MIN READ
Georgia's top court rejects president's bid to overturn election results
Constitutional Court's ruling says decision final, not subject to appeal or revision.
Georgia's top court rejects president's bid to overturn election results
Zourabichvili on November 19 filed a lawsuit with the court to annul the results of the October 26 elections / Photo: Reuters
December 3, 2024

Georgia's Constitutional Court has rejected President Salome Zourabichvili's lawsuit to annul the results of the disputed parliamentary election held in October.

The ruling, which was made last Friday but published Tuesday on the top court's website, said the lawsuit filed by Zourabichvili will not be accepted for "substantive consideration".

The court also rejected another lawsuit filed by 30 opposition lawmakers against the election results, according to which the Georgian Dream party won a majority.

The decision made is final and is not subject to appeal or revision, the ruling added.

RelatedProtesters rally across Georgia for third night over EU decision

Ongoing protests

Recommended

Zourabichvili on November 19 filed a lawsuit with the court to annul the results of the October 26 elections. The Georgian Dream won an 89-seat majority in the 150-seat parliament after receiving 53.93 percent of the vote.

Georgian Dream officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the party's honorary chairman, Bidzina Ivanishvili, welcomed the results.

But Zourabichvili said she did not recognise the results, alleging the vote was marred by Russian interference. Opposition parties have branded the election as "stolen" and there have also been protests against the government, which has suspended EU accession talks.

Kobakhidze dismissed claims of electoral fraud, describing any “irregularities” as typical for elections elsewhere in the world.

The president has yet to comment on the court's ruling.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida