A prominent Sikh leader in northern India on Wednesday survived an assassination attempt after a man fired at him outside the Golden Temple in Punjab state.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, a senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, a Sikh-centric political party in the state, was present outside the temple performing duty of a volunteer as part of religious punishment awarded to him by the head of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikh faith.

Badal and other leaders from the party were awarded punishment by Akal Takht over the “mistakes” made by their government in Punjab state from 2007 to 2017.