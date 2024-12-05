WORLD
3 MIN READ
Clashes escalate in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo despite ceasefire
In early August, Angola mediated a fragile truce that stabilised the situation at the front line, although both sides continued to exchange fire.
Clashes escalate in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo despite ceasefire
M23 rebels are also clashing with pro-Kinshasa armed groups in the Masisi area of North Kivu province. / Photo: Reuters
December 5, 2024

Fighting has intensified over the last four days between M23 rebels with alleged links to neighbouring Rwanda and the Congolese army in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo despite a ceasefire, local and military sources told AFP.

Since 2021 the M23 rebels claiming to defend ethnic Tutsis has seized swathes of the eastern DRC, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis. It has now nearly surrounded the provincial capital, Goma.

In early August, Angola mediated a fragile truce that stabilised the situation at the front line, although both sides continued to exchange fire.

But in late October, M23 began carrying out localised offensives, despite efforts by the Congolese military and armed groups loyal to the government to contain them.

Despite violations of the ceasefire, the DRC and Rwanda have so far upheld diplomatic dialogue through Angola's mediation.

"We are not concerned in any way" by the agreement between the DRC and Rwanda, an M23 spokesperson told AFP on Thursday.

Clashes intensified on Sunday north of the M23's operational theatre, in Lubero territory.

RelatedThousands of Rwandan troops in DRC supporting M23 rebels — UN experts

Exchange accusations

Recommended

The front line has established itself along the road leading to the city of Butembo, a key commercial hub under Kinshasa's control located about 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the hostilities.

The fighting has since mounted west of the salient - the tip of the front line projecting into opposition territory - with both sides accusing each other of having attacked first.

While both parties told AFP they had taken and defended positions and villages, notable progress could not be identified at this stage.

Fighting was ongoing Thursday, the Congolese armed forces told AFP, although the situation on the ground remained unclear.

The belligerents have sent reinforcements to the northern front, which had been relatively stable since the ceasefire was signed, raising fears of escalation, multiple local and military sources said.

Displaced people began flocking on Monday to Kitsambiro, a town north of the combat zone, Lubero territory administrator Colonel Alain Kiwewa told AFP.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi are due to meet on December 15 in the Angolan capital Luanda for talks.

RelatedM23 attack in eastern DRC kills many and displaces thousands
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction