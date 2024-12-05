Fighting has intensified over the last four days between M23 rebels with alleged links to neighbouring Rwanda and the Congolese army in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo despite a ceasefire, local and military sources told AFP.

Since 2021 the M23 rebels claiming to defend ethnic Tutsis has seized swathes of the eastern DRC, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis. It has now nearly surrounded the provincial capital, Goma.

In early August, Angola mediated a fragile truce that stabilised the situation at the front line, although both sides continued to exchange fire.

But in late October, M23 began carrying out localised offensives, despite efforts by the Congolese military and armed groups loyal to the government to contain them.

Despite violations of the ceasefire, the DRC and Rwanda have so far upheld diplomatic dialogue through Angola's mediation.

"We are not concerned in any way" by the agreement between the DRC and Rwanda, an M23 spokesperson told AFP on Thursday.

Clashes intensified on Sunday north of the M23's operational theatre, in Lubero territory.

Exchange accusations