Anti-regime groups capture strategic districts in Syria's Homs province
Armed anti-regime groups capture two critical districts in Homs province, strengthening their control and advancing closer to the capital Damascus.
The battle for Syria intensifies as forces loyal to Bashar Assad scramble to hold the key areas. / Others
December 6, 2024

Armed anti-regime groups in Syria have captured the districts of Rastan and Talbiseh in Homs province, a region of strategic importance that serves as a gateway to the capital Damascus, sources have said.

The groups have been clashing with Syrian regime forces since November 27.

After seizing control of the city centre in Hama earlier this week, they are now making significant advances in Homs.

Earlier this morning, armed anti-regime groups successfully took control of Rastan and Talbiseh, key districts located along the M5 highway, which connects Aleppo, Hama, and Homs to Damascus.

The armed anti-regime groups, having captured the village of Ter Maela and the town of Dar al-Kabirah in the north, continued their advance, reaching within 3 kilometres of the northern outskirts of Homs.

Regime loses ground

The clashes between Syrian regime forces and the anti-regime groups began on November 27 in the western countryside of Aleppo.

By November 30, they had taken control of most of Aleppo’s city centre and established dominance across Idlib province.

On December 5, following intense fighting, anti-regime forces captured the city centre of Hama from Assad's control.

Separately, on December 1, the opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terrorist elements.

SOURCE:AA
