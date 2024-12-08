WORLD
2 MIN READ
US strikes 75 Daesh targets in central Syria
US CENTCOM statement says the strikes are in effort to prevent Daesh from taking advantage from the current situation.
Over 75 targets were struck during the operation, the statement noted. / Photo: AP Archive
December 8, 2024

US forces have carried out a series of precision air strikes in central Syria, targeting Daesh camps and operatives, CENTCOM said in a statement.

"The strikes against the ISIS leaders, operatives, and camps were conducted as part of the ongoing mission to disrupt, degrade, and defeat ISIS in order to prevent the terrorist group from conducting external operations and to ensure that ISIS does not seek to take advantage of the current situation to reconstitute in central Syria," the statement said on Sunday.

Over 75 targets were struck during the operation, it noted, adding that ongoing battle damage assessments have indicated no civilian casualties.

However, the statement did not specify which provinces or districts were targeted during the 75 strikes against Daesh targets, as well as the number of terrorists killed.

CENTCOM stated that it will continue operations in coordination with regional allies and partners to reduce Daesh's operational capabilities "even during this dynamic period in Syria."

"There should be no doubt — we will not allow ISIS to reconstitute and take advantage of the current situation in Syria," said General Michael Erik Kurilla. "All organisations in Syria should know that we will hold them accountable if they partner with or support ISIS in any way."

SOURCE:AA
