The head of South Korea's high-ranking official corruption investigation office has ordered a travel ban for President Yoon Suk Yeol who is under investigation for his declaration of martial law last week, Yonhap news agency has reported.

A justice ministry official told a parliament committee hearing on Monday that President Yoon has been banned from foreign travel.

South Korean police, prosecutors and anti-corruption agencies had requested the ban as they expand their probes into possible rebellion charges over Yoon’s imposition of martial law last week.

On Saturday, Yoon avoided an opposition-led bid to impeach him, with most governing party lawmakers boycotting a parliamentary vote. But the opposition parties vowed to submit a new impeachment motion against him this week.

On Monday, a senior National Police Agency officer told local reporters that police can also detain Yoon if conditions are met.

While a sitting South Korean president has immunity from prosecution while in office, that does not extend to allegations of rebellion or treason.

This means that Yoon can be questioned and detained by police over his martial law decree, but many observers doubt that police will forcefully detain him or search his office because of the potential for clashes with his presidential security service.