A man is being questioned after being arrested in connection with last week’s sensational killing of a health insurance executive in Midtown Manhattan, according to the New York police.

The man was identified as Luigi Mangione, 26, who was located in a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after an employee recognised him and contacted authorities around 9:15 a.m. on Monday.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed Mangione’s identity during a news briefing on Monday.

Mangione was carrying both his real identification and a fake ID, law enforcement officials said. The fake identification appeared to be the same New Jersey ID that the suspected gunman used when checking into a hostel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on November 24, according to a senior law enforcement official.

When approached by authorities in Altoona, Mangione was found with a gun, a silencer, and multiple fake identification cards, similar to those believed to have been used by the killer in New York.

One law enforcement official described the gun as potentially being a "ghost gun," assembled from parts purchased online. Additionally, Mangione had a handwritten manifesto criticising healthcare companies for prioritizing profits over patient care, officials said.

High-profile murder case

Mangione is currently in custody on local charges, potentially related to presenting fake identification to police.