Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated the importance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and called those tolerating its violation and remaining bystanders to the atrocities in Palestine a “dark stain in history.”​​​​​​​

Commemorating the Human Rights Day, Erdogan addressed key global humanitarian crises occurring around the world in a statement published by Türkiye's Directorate of Communications on X.

“As a state and a nation, we have considered it our humanitarian duty not to remain silent against crimes against humanity in Palestine from the very beginning. We have stood by our Palestinian brothers and sisters with all our means and we continue to do so,” he said.

“Today, Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories are where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is violated. Those who claim to be defenders of human rights remain bystanders to the atrocities in Palestine, and their inaction will be remembered as a dark stain in history,” Erdogan continued.