TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
President Erdogan slams those staying silent on human rights abuses in Gaza
"Those who claim to be defenders of human rights remain bystanders to the atrocities in Palestine, and their inaction will be remembered as a dark stain in history," says Turkish President Erdogan.
President Erdogan slams those staying silent on human rights abuses in Gaza
Erdogan addressed key global humanitarian crises occurring around the world in a statement published by Türkiye's Directorate of Communications on X. / Photo: AA
December 10, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated the importance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and called those tolerating its violation and remaining bystanders to the atrocities in Palestine a “dark stain in history.”​​​​​​​

Commemorating the Human Rights Day, Erdogan addressed key global humanitarian crises occurring around the world in a statement published by Türkiye's Directorate of Communications on X.

“As a state and a nation, we have considered it our humanitarian duty not to remain silent against crimes against humanity in Palestine from the very beginning. We have stood by our Palestinian brothers and sisters with all our means and we continue to do so,” he said.

“Today, Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories are where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is violated. Those who claim to be defenders of human rights remain bystanders to the atrocities in Palestine, and their inaction will be remembered as a dark stain in history,” Erdogan continued.

Recommended

Discussing the situation in Syria and highlighting that the change of government could signal peace, stability and tranquility, Erdogan said: “We will provide all necessary support for the establishment of an inclusive and comprehensive government in Syria and the efforts of our Syrian brothers and sisters to get their country back on its feet.”

“It is a global obligation for all countries to protect the vested rights of humanity and to end practices that violate these rights. I emphasise once again that reviewing the rules-based international system with a more inclusive and fair approach, free from double standards, constitutes the first step towards fulfilling this global obligation,” Erdogan noted.​​​​​​​

RelatedErdogan: Compassion, conscience guides Türkiye’s stance on Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final