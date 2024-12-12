The recent developments in Syria show that Türkiye’s foreign policy is effective, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, stressing the need for EU cooperation on counterterrorism and Syria's reconstruction.

Erdogan hosted Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to the country’s Communications Directorate.

President Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening its century-old ties with Hungary, describing them as being at an excellent level.

He emphasised the importance of increasing mutual efforts to raise the bilateral trade volume to $6 billion.

Erdogan expressed his pleasure in hosting Prime Minister Orban and his delegation on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the 2024 Turkish-Hungarian Cultural Year.