WORLD
3 MIN READ
Erdogan, Blinken discuss Syrian political transition, Gaza genocide
Türkiye and US discuss shared goal of fostering "accountable" government in Syria and ceasefire in Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.
Erdogan, Blinken discuss Syrian political transition, Gaza genocide
Erdogan (C) receives Blinken (L) during a reception at Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Türkiye on December 12, 2024, with Turkish FM Hakan Fidan (R). / Others
December 12, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have held discussions emphasising robust regional cooperation and shared interests, including backing an "inclusive government" in Syria.

Thursday's talks, according to the State Department, highlighted the shared goal of fostering an "accountable" government in Syria.

The two countries also discussed the "urgent need" for a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza and prisoner swap deal that "surges humanitarian assistance" to besieged Palestinians.

President Erdogan told Blinken that Türkiye has stood for preservation of Syria's territorial integrity, unity, unitary structure from the very beginning.

He added that Türkiye will take measures for national security against terrorist organisations such as PKK/PYD/YPG, and Daesh in Syria, and will never allow any weakness in the fight against the terror groups. President Erdogan also noted that as the only NATO member to have fought Daesh in direct combat, Türkiye will prevent PKK and its affiliates from taking advantage of the situation in Syria.

He also reiterated that the international community must work together on revival and reconstruction of institutions in Syria.

RelatedOver 6,000 Syria's Assad officers documented for war crimes: rights group
Recommended

Syria pledges 'rule of law'

Blinken headed straight into talks with Erdogan after landing in Ankara on Thursday, a US official said.

The plane touched down at 8:14 pm (1714 GMT), an AFP correspondent travelling with him said. Blinken headed straight into talks with Erdogan "in the VIP lounge" at Ankara's Esenboga airport, the US official said.

Washington's top diplomat flew in from the Jordanian Red Sea resort of Aqaba where he kicked off a regional tour on Thursday to discuss Syria after the ouster of its regime head Bashar al Assad.

Earlier on Thursday, Syria's transitional government vowed to institute the "rule of law" after years of abuses under Assad regime.

Assad fled Syria after a lightning offensive spearheaded by the armed anti-regime groups, which brought a sudden end to five decades of repressive rule by Assad's regime. But US ally Israel, amid its ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, invaded and occupied more areas of Syria along the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights while launching hundreds of strikes on Syrian areas.

Syrians across the country and around the world erupted in celebration after enduring an era during which suspected dissidents were jailed or killed, and nearly 14 years of civil war that killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions, many of whom taking refuge in Türkiye.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks