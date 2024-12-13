The 4th International Strategic Communication Forum (Stratcom Summit ’24), organised by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, has kicked off in Istanbul.

This year’s summit focuses on "AI in Communication: Trends, Traps, and Transitions."

A message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was read during the forum’s opening on Friday.

“Türkiye’s Communications Model is the product of an approach that does not compromise on courageous and principled journalism in order to give voice to the right rather than the powerful,” Erdogan said.

He also warned about disinformation and manipulation.

“Artificial intelligence causes the spread of disinformation and manipulation, which has become a global security problem, as well all the dissemination of negative content directed at young people,” Erdogan added.

‘Türkiye will continue to address regional and global issues’