UN envoy meets HTS leader to discuss Syria's future
Sharaa calls for focus on Syria's territorial integrity, reconstruction and economic development.
The UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen meets Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Ahmad al Sharaa in Damascus, Syria, December 15, 2024. / Photo: AA
December 16, 2024

The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen has met with the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Ahmad al Sharaa, to discuss recent developments in Syria.

Pedersen visited Damascus on Sunday for the first time since the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime to meet with Sharaa, according to information from Syrian transitional government sources.

During the meeting, Sharaa emphasised the need to update and align the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 with the current realities of the situation in Syria.

He highlighted the necessity of quick and effective cooperation to address the issues facing Syrians.

Sharaa called for a focus on Syria's territorial integrity, reconstruction and economic development.

He also stressed the importance of creating safe conditions for the voluntary return of refugees to Syria and providing economic and political support to facilitate this process.

He underlined that these steps must be carried out carefully, deliberately and under the supervision of expert teams, without rushing the processes.

Israeli warplanes conducted air strikes late Sunday on military positions in Syria's Latakia and Tartus provinces, according to information from an aircraft observation post.

The attacks targeted several key sites in western Syria, including military bases and ammunition depots.

A violent explosion occurred in the village of Hiresun in Tartus following one of the air strikes.

Since the collapse of the Baath regime, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria to target military infrastructure and capabilities.

