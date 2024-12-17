Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that talks held in the Qatari capital Doha, to reach a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Israel were "positive and serious."

"Reaching a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement is possible if the (Israeli) occupation stops imposing new conditions," it added in a brief statement on Tuesday.

In recent days, Israeli media have reported "progress" in indirect negotiations with Hamas aimed at reaching an agreement.

US and Israeli officials also have been expressing growing optimism that negotiations brokered by Egypt and Qatar could produce a deal by the end of the month but have also cautioned that the talks could fall through.

On Monday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal was about to be reached with Hamas.

"We are closer than ever to a significant deal," Army Radio quoted Katz as saying during a closed meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Security Committee.

White House spokesperson John Kirby, separately said in an interview that the US "believe[s] — and the Israelis have said this — that we're getting closer, and no doubt about it, we believe that, but we also are cautious in our optimism."

Related Israel is weaponising starvation, infectious diseases in Gaza

Tuesday night could be decisive