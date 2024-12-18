South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol failed to appear before the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) Wednesday, ignoring a summons for questioning over his brief imposition of martial law.

Yoon defied the summons issued by a joint investigation team comprising the CIO, the police and the Defence Ministry's investigative unit, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

The move prompted CIO chief Oh Dong-woon to tell the National Assembly’s legislation committee that the refusal was “deliberate.” Oh added that his agency would take swift and lawful measures in response.

The CIO is also considering whether to issue a second summons as part of its ongoing inquiry.

Yoon, who has been suspended from his duties pending the Constitutional Court’s trial on his impeachment, faces accusations of treason and insurrection among other charges.