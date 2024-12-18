Hundreds of Israeli school students demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Wednesday to demand a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

According to the Israeli daily Haaretz, hundreds of students participated in a rally in Tel Aviv to call for a deal to guarantee the release of Israeli captives in Gaza.

The rally, which families of the hostages joined, was part of a nationwide initiative that includes 200 schools that plan to hold protests in several areas across Israel.

Israeli officials have reported progress in indirect negotiations to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

The Palestinian resistance group said Tuesday that talks held in Qatar to reach a deal were “positive and serious.”

“Reaching a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement is possible if the (Israeli) occupation stops imposing new conditions,” it added in a brief statement.