Türkiye has an unwavering commitment to supporting the Syrian people, emphasising that a new era has begun in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime, the security sources from Turkish Defence Ministry said.

Turkish sources reiterated Ankara's long-standing support for the Syrian people, stating that Türkiye has been by their side since the beginning of the conflict.

"Türkiye has opened its doors to millions of Syrians fleeing the oppression of the regime and the war. At this point, the regime's opponents have determined their own fate," sources from the ministry said.

Türkiye remains committed to supporting Syria's territorial integrity, political unity and stability as the Syrian opposition takes control of its destiny, sources added.

They also reaffirmed Türkiye's proactive measures against terrorist threats, stating that every move by terrorist groups in the region is being closely monitored and decisive action is being taken to neutralise threats.

Officials reiterated Türkiye's firm stance against the PKK/YPG and Daesh, stressing that national security remains a top priority.

Denying US allegations about PKK/YPG

Responding to claims by a US State Department spokesperson regarding an alleged ceasefire agreement between Türkiye and PKK/YPG, defence sources vehemently denied any such discussions.

"We, as Türkiye, do not engage in talks with any terrorist organisation. We believe the statement in question was a slip of the tongue," sources said.

Condemning Israel's decision in Golan Heights

"We strongly condemn Israel's decision to expand illegal settlements in the Golan Heights, which it has occupied since 1967," Akturk said in a weekly press briefing at the ministry.