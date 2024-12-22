TÜRKİYE
Ambulance helicopter crash kills four in Türkiye
An ambulance helicopter crash in Mugla, a southwestern province of Türkiye, kills four people, including two pilots, a doctor, and a healthcare worker.
Fire, health and police teams as well as personnel from Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) were dispatched to the scene. / Photo: AA
December 22, 2024

An ambulance helicopter crashed into a hospital in Türkiye's southwestern Mugla province, killing four people, according to the province's governor Idris Akbiyik.

Two pilots, one doctor, and one health care worker lost their lives as the helicopter crashed into the Training and Research Hospital building in Mugla's Mentese district.

Fire, health and police teams as well as personnel from Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) were dispatched to the scene.

Noting that there is heavy fog, Akbiyik said the cause of the crash is being investigated.

Offering condolences for those who died, Akbiyik said there was no damage inside the hospital.

