A man suspected of setting a sleeping woman on fire on a New York City subway train was taken into custody on Sunday, according to local officials.

New York City police officials said the incident occurred around 7.30 am (1230GMT) on an F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn.

Police said the suspect, using a lighter, ignited her clothing. Responding officers discovered the woman standing in the train car "fully engulfed in flames."

The fire was extinguished, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.