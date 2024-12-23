WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi delegation met leader of Syria's new administration: Report
Saudi delegation headed by consultant from kingdom's royal court met with Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Damascus, Saudi media reports.
Saudi delegation met leader of Syria's new administration: Report
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) offensive, overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad / Photo: AFP
December 23, 2024

A Saudi delegation met with the leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, according to Saudi media on Monday.

The Al-Arabiya news channel reported that a Saudi delegation headed by a consultant from the kingdom's royal court met with Al-Sharaa at the People’s Palace in Damascus.

However, it did not provide further details about the meeting.

Recommended

The broadcaster quoted Al-Sharaa as saying in a previous statement that both Saudi Arabia and Syria "look forward to a shared vision for Damascus in terms of cooperation and economic development".

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party regime which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs