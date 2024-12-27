Türkiye will continue attracting large investments as the country becomes a hub of digitalisation and innovation due to its economic policies and developments in technology, logistics, production, and more key areas for innovation.

Türkiye was the only country whose Fitch Ratings, Moody’s, and S&P credit ratings increased this year.

The total reserves of Türkiye’s Central Bank (TCMB) increased to $92.4 billion this year, while the country’s 5-year credit default swap (CDS) declined, leading to easier access to financing with decreased costs, satisfying foreign investors.

Türkiye is working toward strengthening its position as a hub with new transportation corridors and a center of attraction for investments.

The number of international firms operating in Türkiye was approximately 5,600 in 2002, this figure has now reached over 82,000.

While foreign direct investment (FDI) flows declined worldwide, Türkiye’s inflow climbed 12 percent last year, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).