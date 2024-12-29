Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels have killed at least 21 people over Christmas week in the conflict-riven eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local sources have said.

The attacks all took place on Saturday close to Manguredjipa, a town known for its rich mineral deposits whose environs are regularly targeted by the ADF.

On December 21, ADF rebels made an incursion into the village of Robinet, in the Bapere sector of North Kivu province.

"They killed six people on the spot, then on December 22 they arrived at the neighbouring village we call Kodjo where they killed 12 people," Macaire Sivikunula, a representative for the Bapere sector's governor, told.

Then on Christmas Day itself, ADF fighters "arrived seven kilometres (four miles) from Manguredjipa in the village called Makele and killed three people," Sivikunula added.

Multiple separate local sources confirmed the dates, locations and tolls of these attacks.

Decades of conflict

Originally from Uganda, the ADF have been present since the mid-1990s in the DRC's restive northeast, where its fighters have killed thousands of civilians.