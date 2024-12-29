Croatians cast ballots to elect a new president with the outspoken incumbent Zoran Milanovic appearing to be the favourite in opinion polls.

Voting stations open at 7:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Sunday and close twelve hours later, with exit polls expected and official results due late Sunday.

Milanovic's likely main rival among the eight contenders for the largely ceremonial post is Dragan Primorac, backed by the conservative HDZ party that currently governs the country.

The election comes as the European Union and NATO member country of 3.8 million people struggle with biting inflation, widespread corruption and a labour shortage.

Milanovic is backed by 37 percent of the electorate while Primorac had the support of 20 percent, according to an opinion poll showed on Friday.

But as none of the candidates is expected to garner more than 50 percent of the vote to win outright, the new head of state is likely to be chosen in a runoff in two weeks.

During the campaign the two main rivals often traded insults, with Milanovic ridiculing Primorac as boring and as "fake as a 13-euro note".

A 'serious threat'

Milanovic, a former leftist prime minister, has been one of Croatia's leading and most colourful political figures for nearly two decades.

Sharp-minded and eloquent, Milanovic, 58, won the presidency for the opposition Social Democrats (SDP) in 2020 with pledges to advocate tolerance and liberalism.

But he used the office to attack political opponents and EU officials, often with offensive and populist rhetoric.

Milanovic, who condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine, has nonetheless criticised the West's military aid to Kiev.

That prompted Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to label him a pro-Russian who is "destroying Croatia's credibility in NATO and the EU".