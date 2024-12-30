Türkiye has extended its condolences to Ethiopia over a road accident that claimed the lives of 71 people.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Ethiopia,” a foreign ministry statement said on Monday.

The statement added that Ankara is “deeply saddened” over the loss of many lives due to the accident.

On late Sunday, at least 71 people, including a bridegroom, were killed when a wedding caravan crashed in Ethiopia’s southern Sidama region.