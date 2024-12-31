WORLD
2 MIN READ
No one can stop 'reunification' of Taiwan with China: Xi Jinping
Taiwan is a key point of contention between Beijing and Washington, which does not officially recognise it diplomatically but is its strategic ally and largest supplier of weapons.
No one can stop 'reunification' of Taiwan with China: Xi Jinping
China has intensified pressure on the island recently and has staged three rounds of major military drills. / Photo: AP
December 31, 2024

China's President Xi Jinping has said that "no one can stop" unification with Taiwan, as he addressed the nation in a New Year's speech.

"Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family. No one can sever our blood ties, and no one can stop the historical trend of the reunification of the motherland," Xi said in a speech on Tuesday broadcast on state media.

Beijing claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory and has said it will not renounce the use of force to bring it under its control.

China has intensified pressure on the island recently and has staged three rounds of major military drills since President Lai Ching-te came to power in May.

According to Taiwanese officials, the last of these earlier this month was the largest in years, although Beijing has not officially confirmed the manoeuvres.

Recommended

Xi's comments come just weeks before Donald Trump takes office in the United States.

Taiwan is a key point of contention between Beijing and Washington, which does not officially recognise Taiwan diplomatically but is its strategic ally and largest supplier of weapons.

The US-China relationship may sour further after Trump is inaugurated on January 20, with the president-elect vowing more tariffs to punish what he calls unfair trade practices by China.

Beijing denies the allegations.

RelatedChina ends military drills near Taiwan, simulating strikes and isolation
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report