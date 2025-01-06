President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pia Kauma, said on Monday that she is postponing her scheduled visit to Georgia hours after Western lawmakers urged her not to proceed with the trip. Kauma was supposed to travel to Georgia later this week. Supporters of Georgia’s opposition parties, which are backed by European Union member states, have been protesting against the government for weeks.

Kauma’s decision follows statements by US Congressman Joe Wilson and German politician Michael Roth that many Georgians see as an interference in their country’s internal affairs.

“Following discussions and after close consideration, I’ve decided to postpone visiting Georgia until a time that the @OSCEPA’s engagement would be most effective,” Kauma said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), announcing her decision.

“We remain ready to listen to all voices and offer assistance in implementing @osce_odihr election recommendations,”

Kauma was set to visit Tbilisi from January 8–10 to discuss the aftermath of Georgia's October 26 parliamentary elections. Georgia Dream (GD) won the elections, and despite opposition outcry, OSCE observers didn’t reject the result.

The announcement of Kauma’s visit was earlier met with sharp criticism from opposition parties and former pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili, who accused the ruling GD of planning to use the visit to assert its legitimacy.

Zurabishvili, a former French citizen and ex-ambassador of France to Georgia, was removed from office following the election of Mikheil Kavelashvili, who was sworn in as president on December 29.

Zurabishvili continues to receive support from the country’s four main pro-EU opposition parties, which have boycotted parliament since the election. Critics have accused her of running a “deep state” agenda.

These parties assert that she remains the legitimate president, defying the country’s democratic process, and have called for fresh elections to address the political crisis.

Kauma's decision to postpone the visit came after three Georgian opposition forces—Coalition for Change, Unity-UNM, and Strong Georgia—jointly urged her to condition her visit on specific political demands.

Related Is Georgia's pro-EU president secretly pushing a 'Deep State' agenda?

Opposition calling for new elections.

In their letter, the opposition accused Georgian Dream of running a "self-proclaimed regime" and claimed the October elections were rigged.

“The self-proclaimed regime of Georgian Dream is solely focused on achieving international recognition of the results of the falsified elections... It does not consider releasing political prisoners or holding new elections,” the letter read.