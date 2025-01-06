Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that he intended to step down but he would stay on in his post until the ruling Liberal Party has chosen a replacement for him.

Trudeau made his remarks in a live address on Monday.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister," Trudeau, who has been in power since 2015, told reporters in Ottawa following a protracted political crisis that saw top Liberal allies urge him to quit.

Trudeau said he has asked the president of his Liberal Party to begin the process of selecting a new leader.

He has faced rising discontent over his leadership, and the abrupt departure of his finance minister late last year signalled growing turmoil within his government.

Shortly before he spoke, an official familiar with the matter said Parliament will be suspended until March 24.

It had been due to resume on January 27.

The timing will allow for a Liberal Party leadership race.

Trudeau told the media that "internal battles" mean he “cannot be the best option" in the next election.