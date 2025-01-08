The United States has determined that members of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias committed genocide in Sudan and it imposed sanctions on the group's leader over a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.

"After reviewing the horrifying information of suffering inside Sudan, I have concluded that members of the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias have committed genocide in Sudan," the top US diplomat said on Tuesday.

Blinken in a statement the RSF and aligned militias had continued to direct attacks against civilians, adding they had systematically murdered men and boys on an ethnic basis and had deliberately targeted women and girls from certain ethnic groups for rape and other forms of sexual violence.

The militias have also targeted fleeing civilians and murdered innocent people escaping conflict, Blinken added.

"The United States is committed to holding accountable those responsible for these atrocities," he said.

Sudan's main military army and RSF have been fighting for almost two years, creating a humanitarian crisis in which UN agencies struggle to deliver relief. More than half of Sudan's population faces hunger, and famine has been declared in several areas.

The war erupted in April 2023 amid a power struggle between the army and RSF ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule.

The US declaration deals a blow to the RSF's attempts to burnish its image and assert legitimacy — including by installing a civilian government — as the paramilitary group seeks to expand its territory beyond the roughly half of the country it currently controls.

Immediately after Blinken's announcement, activists and analysts cited US complicity in Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch, said the mass killing of civilians in Sudan and Gaza "should be recognised and stopped."

Palestine-based journalist Muhammad Shehada said every war crime that Blinken mentioned in his statement is mirrored by Israel in besieged Gaza with brazen complicity of America and its leadership.

"Literally every single one of the crimes you cites to conclude a genocide is happening in Sudan are all being committed by Israel in Gaza; the very genocide YOU have been proudly funding, arming & covering up," Shehada said.

"Leaving 638,000 Sudanese experiencing the worst famine in Sudan’s recent history. [Leaving] tens of thousands dead. Direct attacks against civilians. Systematically murdered men and boys —even infants — on an ethnic basis. Targeted fleeing civilians, murdering innocent people escaping conflict. Prevented remaining civilians from accessing lifesaving supplies. Mass rape & sexual violence," Shehada posted on X, citing Blinken's statement.

"Which of these did Israel not commit in Gaza, word for word?" he asked.

Assal Rad, an author and scholar specialising in Modern Middle Eastern history, slammed Blinken and accused the top US diplomat of aiding genocide in Gaza.