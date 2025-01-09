WORLD
US denies Gaza genocide after declaring one in Sudan
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says Israel's army isn't killing civilians because they are Palestinians, rejecting multiple findings that it's carnage in the enclave constitutes a genocide.
Israel has killed nearly 46,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in the blockaded enclave so far. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 9, 2025

The White House has rejected successive findings from multiple organisations that Israel's carnage on besieged Gaza constitutes genocide, just one day after it said one was taking place in Sudan.

"There's no genocide happening from the Israeli side on Palestinians. It's clear, as the secretary of state articulated, that what we're seeing in Sudan is genocide. It's the wanton, systematic, direct, deliberate slaughter, rape, murder, torture of people based on their ethnicity or their faith that is genocide, and that's what's going on," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

"That is not what we're seeing in Gaza, just not. The IDF (Israeli army) isn't waking up every day, putting their boots on the floor, and saying, 'Hey, we're going to go kill some innocent people because they happen to be Palestinian.' Now that doesn't mean that there haven't been too many civilian casualties in this conflict, absolutely too many," he added in reference to the Israeli military.

Multiple organisations, including a UN special committee that investigated Israeli practices in Gaza and rights group Amnesty International, have concluded otherwise.

"Through its siege over Gaza, obstruction of humanitarian aid, alongside targeted attacks and killing of civilians and aid workers, despite repeated UN appeals, binding orders from the International Court of Justice and resolutions of the (UN) Security Council, Israel is intentionally causing death, starvation and serious injury, using starvation as a method of war and inflicting collective punishment on the Palestinian population," the UN committee said.

Just one day prior to denying any genocide in Gaza, the Biden administration on Tuesday issued its determination that a genocide is unfolding in Sudan, saying the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied forces are engaged in "systematic atrocities committed against the Sudanese people."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the RSF and allied militias have conducted "direct attacks" against civilians and have "systematically" murdered men and boys on an ethnic basis and deliberately targeted women and girls from certain ethnic groups for rape and other brutal sexual violence.

Israel's genocide

Israel has killed nearly 46,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in the blockaded enclave so far.

Through its genocide, Tel Aviv also caused a massive shortage of basic necessities, including water, food, electricity and medicine, while displacing almost the entire population.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
