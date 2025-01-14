Turkish security forces "neutralised" nine PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Türkiye’scMinistry of National Defence has said.

The terrorists were attempting an attack on Turkish soldiers, the ministry said on X on Tuesday.

"We are determined to destroy terrorism at its source," it said, adding: "Our fight will go on until the terrorists disappear from this geography."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.