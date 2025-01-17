Americans are bracing for frigid temperatures that forecasters say could produce life-threatening conditions. Donald Trump's inauguration is expected to be the coldest in 40 years.

The bitter weather — tied to an Arctic "polar vortex" blast — is expected to bring nighttime lows as cold as minus 23 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 31 degrees Celsius) over the weekend for some of the northernmost parts of the United States.

President-elect Trump, who takes office Monday, will see his swearing-in ceremony in Washington hit by freezing temperatures and winds of up to 30 miles per hour.

"It's going to be pretty gusty," said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS).

He told the AFP news agency that a "few inches" of snow is forecast on Sunday in the US capital, which is still blanketed in ice from a winter storm earlier this month.

Trump's inauguration — set to draw more than 200,000 visitors to Washington — will go ahead under chilly conditions of no more than 21 degrees Fahrenheit (minus six degrees Celsius), according to the NWS.

If the forecast is correct, US media reported it will be the coldest inauguration since Ronald Reagan's in 1985, when the temperature was seven degrees Fahrenheit.

Risk of hypothermia