Apple pushed out a software update on Thursday that disabled news headlines and summaries generated using artificial intelligence (AI) that were lambasted for getting facts wrong.

The move by the tech titan comes as it enhances its latest lineup of devices with "Apple Intelligence" in a market keen for assurance that the iPhone maker is a contender in the AI race.

Apple's decision to temporarily disable the recently launched AI feature comes after the BBC and other news organisations complained that users were getting mistake-riddled or outright wrong headlines or news summary alerts.

Apple deployed the update to developers working with a beta version of its software, sidelining the AI feature for news headlines.

The tech giant plans to restore the feature when it is working properly and eventually roll it out to all users.

Apple, last year in June, unveiled new iPhones built with generative AI as it seeks to boost sales and show it is keeping up in the technological arms race.

