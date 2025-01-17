TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces 'neutralise' 29 PKK/YPG terrorists near the Turkish border
"Wherever they may be, our fight against terrorist groups will continue until the last one of them is neutralised,” Türkiye's National Defence Ministry says.
Turkish forces 'neutralise' 29 PKK/YPG terrorists near the Turkish border
PKK is currently listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU. / Photo: AA Archive
January 17, 2025

Turkish security forces "neutralised" 29 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry has said.

The terrorists were attempting an attack, the ministry said on X on Friday. "Wherever they may be, our fight against terrorist groups will continue until the last one of them is neutralised!".

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question had surrendered, were killed or captured.

Recommended

The terrorist PKK/YPG has sought to exploit the situation in post-Assad Syria, ramping up efforts to establish a "terrorist corridor" along the border with Türkiye.

In northern Syria, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents. These include Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul