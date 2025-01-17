Turkish security forces "neutralised" 29 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry has said.

The terrorists were attempting an attack, the ministry said on X on Friday. "Wherever they may be, our fight against terrorist groups will continue until the last one of them is neutralised!".

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question had surrendered, were killed or captured.