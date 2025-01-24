Türkiye is expecting the new US administration to address problematic issues arising from actions of the former leadership and to fully realise cooperation between the two nations, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"We expect the new administration to resolve problematic issues particularly sanctions such as those under CAATSA, which were carried over from the previous administration, and to unlock the full cooperation potential between Türkiye and the US," Fidan said on Friday in a joint news conference with visiting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Ankara.

Ankara is expecting changes in US policies towards the region and Türkiye after the change in administration, Fidan said, but added that the two nations enjoy “state-to-state, strategic relations, and expectations are independent of the ruling party and ideology.” New US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday.

Fidan said the key points include concern for each other's security, advancing economic relations, cooperating in all areas, and working together to resolve regional issues that concern Türkiye.

He pointed out a lack of "adequate sensitivity" to Türkiye’s security concerns, particularly in Syria and Iraq, and wrongful actions that led to trust deficit and tensions.

"At times, we can see politics in the US has held certain dimensions of Türkiye-US relations hostage. This is a reality of life. We will overcome this and continue on our path,” he added.

Türkiye, EU ties

Türkiye’s EU bid is a “strategic goal," Fidan said, emphasising the need for the union to present a new vision for its membership in the 27-member bloc.

The Turkish foreign minister said some countries in the union had used Türkiye’s membership issue as a tool to advance domestic agendas, which led both Türkiye and the union to face “certain geostrategic losses.”

He said latest developments in the global arena and the region have once again highlighted the importance of cooperation between Ankara and EU, arguing that adopting an unbiased, realistic, and merit-based approach toward Türkiye would be in the best interest of both sides.

"We have been discussing the relaunch of the Türkiye-EU High-Level Economic Dialogue and the resumption of the European Investment Bank's activities in our country with the EU for some time,” Fidan said, reiterating Ankara’s call for these decisions be implemented swiftly and all restrictive measures against the country be lifted “as soon as possible.”