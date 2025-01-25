Vice President JD Vance has broken the Senate's 50-50 vote to confirm Pete Hegseth as the US Secretary of Defense despite questions over qualifications and allegations of heavy drinking and aggressive behaviour toward women.

The voting late on Friday was at a 50-50 tie before Vance broke the tie.

Rarely has a Cabinet nominee faced such wide-ranging concerns about his experience and behaviour as Hegseth, particularly for such a high-profile role leading the US military.

But the Republican-led Senate was determined to confirm Hegseth, a former Fox News host and combat veteran, to deliver President Donald Trump's and round out his top national security Cabinet officials.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune opened Friday's session by saying that Hegseth, as a veteran of the Army National Guard who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, "will bring a warrior's perspective" to the top military job.