UK reports first 'rare' human case of bird flu in recent outbreak
The individual who had close contact with infected birds on a farm is currently hospitalised.
Officials have implemented measures to prevent further disease spread. / Photo: Reuters
January 27, 2025

A "rare" human case of bird flu has been detected in England, the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) announced on Monday.

"The person acquired the infection on a farm, where they had close and prolonged contact with a large number of infected birds. The risk to the wider public continues to be very low," the agency said in a statement.

The individual, who caught the A(H5N1) infection in England's West Midlands, is "well" and has been admitted to a High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) unit, UKHSA said in a statement.

The birds were infected with the DI.2 genotype, which is different to strains circulating among mammals and birds in the United States, it added.

"The risk of avian flu to the general public remains very low despite this confirmed case", said Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA.

There has been no evidence so far that the A(H5N1) influenza strain can spread from human to human.

"While avian influenza is highly contagious in birds, this is a very rare event and is very specific to the circumstances on this premises," said UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.

"We are seeing a growing number of avian flu cases in birds on both commercial farms and in backyard flocks across the country.

"We took swift action to limit the spread of the disease at the site in question, all infected birds are being humanely culled, and cleansing and disinfection of the premises will be undertaken," she added.

