Canadian hockey fans booed the US national anthem in Ottawa on Saturday after American President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on goods from Canada.

Fans at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa jeered during the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the Ottawa Senators' home game against the Minnesota Wild.

Canadian artist Mandia performed “O Canada” before the American national anthem, as is customary at NHL games.

Earlier, Trump placed tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico, unless the two countries tightened up the borders to cut down on drugs entering the US, as well as illegal immigrants.